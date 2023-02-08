(WHTM) – Whether you are or aren’t a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or plan to watch the Super Bowl, there could be unclaimed money available for you.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says more than $35.3 million is owed to 282,595 Pennsylvanians and Philadelphia sports fans alike with a name or business name related to the Eagles and the Super Bowl.

Those words and names include Jalen, Hurts, Jason, Kelce, Haason, Reddick, DeVonta, Smith, Eagles, Fly, Super, or Bowl.

“I’m one of the millions of fans rooting for the Eagles to win on Sunday – and I’m also rooting for Pennsylvanians to claim property that rightfully belongs to them,” Garrity said. “One of my top priorities as Pennsylvania’s Treasurer is to help the residents of our great state score touchdown after touchdown when it comes to unclaimed property. I encourage everyone to search for unclaimed property this weekend. It can be done so fast online that you won’t even miss the commercials!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, tangible property like the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes, and more. State law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to Treasury after three years of dormancy.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search Treasury’s database, visit the Pennsylvania Treasury’s unclaimed property webpage.

Last year more than $211 million was returned to Pennsylvanians.