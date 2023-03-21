PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Where were you when Veterans Stadium (The Vet) was demolished 19 years ago today?

Now a parking lot for the sports complex in Philadelphia, Veterans Stadium was opened on September 26, 1971, becoming one of the largest NFL stadiums at the time.

The stadium played host to both the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies starting in 1971.

Holding 62,382 fans Veterans Stadium had multicolored seats until they changed them to blue after the 1994 season. “Phanvision” replaced the fountains in between the scoreboards by the 1980s.

The turf was voted the worst in the NFL by the players. Concrete laying underneath the AstroTurf made for a rock-solid surface.

Injuries were plentiful due to the hard field. In 1999, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went head first into the turf ending his career.

Army/Navy also clashed at Veterans Stadium 17 times from 1980-2001.

Sporting events were not the only thing hosted by the stadium, the likes of Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, and Elton John all played there. The last concert held at Veterans Stadium was Metallica, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park on July 30, 2003.

The Eagles played their last game in Veterans Stadium on January 19, 2003, and the Phillies played their last game on September 28, 2003.

Veterans Stadium was closed in October 2003 and was demolished on March 21, 2004.