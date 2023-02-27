(WHTM) – The Washington Commanders announced Monday they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.

The widely anticipated move is expected to save Washington $26.17 million against their salary cap during the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback played just eight games in his only season with Washington, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Drafted second overall by the Eagles out of North Dakota State in 2016, Wentz appeared to be the longterm face of the Philadelphia franchise. After winning 11 of the Eagles first 13 games in 2017, Wentz tore his ACL and watched from the sidelines as Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl.

Wentz finished third in the AP MVP voting in 2017, but injuries and inconsistent play cost him his job to Jalen Hurts in 2020.

After the 2020 season Philadelphia traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts where he played just one season. The Colts traded Wentz to Washington prior to the 2022 season in an exchange of draft picks.