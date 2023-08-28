PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers may have missed the playoffs last season, but they finished on a high note on a four-game win streak to improve their record to 9-8.

Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett will be entering his second season in the NFL following last year’s rookie campaign. The 25-year-old finished last season with a 63% completion percentage, 2,404 passing yards, 237 rushing yards and a total of 10 touchdowns.

Pickett will be looking to continue to prove himself in this competitive league as he enters his second season as starter for the Steelers.

Preseason

The Steelers swept their preseason games, defeating Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Atlanta. Pickett had the best passing yardage in the Aug. 24 game against Atlanta with 86 yards.

Roster and Coaching

Pittsburgh needs to lose 26 more players before tomorrow to get to their 53-man roster.

The key returning players on defense include linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. On offense, the notable returners are wide receiver Diontae Johnson and guards James Daniles and Issaac Seumalo.

Head coach Mike Tomlin returns for his 17th season at the helm of the Steelers. Since taking the position in 2007, Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to a 163-93-2 record in the regular season. Tomlin has guided the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances in his tenure.

Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the 2023-24 season on Sept. 10 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Their full 2023-24 season schedule is as follows: