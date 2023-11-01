PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the sons of the late Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and the brother of Steelers President and Chairman Dan Rooney has died.

Patrick J. Rooney has died at 84. The Steelers made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

According to the Steelers, both Patrick and his twin brother, John, grew up on the North Side of Pittsburgh. They were born six years after the funding of the Steelers’ franchise.

KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that all five Rooney brothers had an equal ownership stake in the franchise until 2009 when a divestment was made.

Patrick was living in Florida at the time of his death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the team said in a statement.