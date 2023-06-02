PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. Steel City fans are now just 100 days away from watching the gold and black compete on the gridiron.

Last season the Steelers finished 9-7, missing the playoffs. The team finished on a high note however with a four-game winning streak.

The Steelers will be led by veteran head coach Mike Tomlin in his 17th season with the team and starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is entering his second season in the league.

Key Games

Week one will start with a bang for the Steelers, as they will face the 2022 NFC West Champions. This will be a momentum-setting game for the Steelers. Although it is just the first week, and it is a long season, a win here could give the team a confidence boost.

Besides the excitement surrounding the first games opponent, this will be Pittsburgh’s first home opener since 2014, which is sure to get fans riled up.

Moving all the way to the final matchup of the regular season, the Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens. The last game before the postseason, this could mean a lot to both teams. The Ravens will spend the 2023 season trying to prove they made the right choice with Lamar Jackson’s deal. If the Steelers can pull off the win, they would be proving themselves as true AFC contenders.

The Bengals matchup in week 12 will be a big one for the Steelers as well as they take on a very strong AFC opponent.

The Draft

The Steelers drafted seven players in the 2023 draft. Those selected were as follows:

ROUND PICK (OVR) PLAYER POS SCHOOL HT WT 1 14 (14) Broderick Jones OL Georgia Bulldogs 6’4″ 310 2 1 (32) Joey Porter CB Penn State Nittany Lions 6’2″ 198 2 18 (49) Keeanu Benton T Wisconsin Badgers 6’4″ 315 3 30 (93) Darnell Washington TE Georgia Bulldogs 6’7″ 270 4 30 (132) Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin Badgers 6’2″ 228 7 24 (241) Cory Trice CB Purdue Boilermakers 6’3″ 215 7 34 (251) Spencer Anderson OL Maryland Terrapins 6’5″ 320

Who is gone

Among those no longer part of the Steelers following the end of the 2022 season include center J.C. Hassenauer, wide receiver/returner Steven Sims, safety Terrell Edmunds, offensive tackle Trent Scott, outside linebacker Malik Reed, cornerback Cameron Sutton and linebackers Devin Bush and Robert Spillane.

Signings

The Steelers have signed special teams Tanner Muse to a one-year deal, defensive lineman Armon Watts, safety Keanu Neal, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, tackle Le’Raven Clark, linebacker Elandon Roberts, inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, and safety Damontae Kazee.

Full Schedule

The Steelers schedule is as follows:

Preseason

Week 1: Aug. 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers time TBD

Week 2: Aug. 19 vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m.

Week 3: TBD at Atlanta Falcons time TBD

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. San Fransisco 49ers at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 at Houston Texans at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 19 at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m.

Week 14: D7 vs. New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: TBD at Indianapolis Colts time TBD

Week 16: Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: TBD at Baltimore Ravens time TBD