(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The regular season ends Saturday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly their 2023-24 season as a whole. Now fans will be cheering for Mason Rudolph against the division rival Baltimore Ravens who gets the nod over a healthy Kenny Pickett, a topic that’s been hotly debated all week by fans.

Since Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to stick with Rudolph, fans all over have offered their thoughts on the situation and how to handle it this week and in the offseason; including one fan who suggested a unique alternative.

Our Fans of the Week includes a couple of familiar faces who got to scratch one item off their bucket list after last week’s game while making friends all over the country.

In honor of the final regular season game, Jessica Rine shows off a cheesy delicious snack the whole family can enjoy during the game or anytime you really like!

The Steelers and the Raves kick off Saturday at 4:30.

Fan Sound Off Segment: We ask fans who should start at quarterback, Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph with one fan suggesting bringing back a familiar face and moving on from Mike Tomlin.

Fan(s) of the Week: Michelle and Whitney White of Sanford, NC traveled all the way across the country to watch the Steelers take on the Seahawks and fulfilled their goal of watching the Steelers play in all 30 NFL stadiums. To nominate yourself or someone you know for our Fan(s) of the Week check out our Facebook page.

Catch Taigatin’ with Jess and watch her make Mac & Cheese Bites

Compare your picks for this week with our crew!