(WHTM) — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2023 NFL Draft with seven total picks, including the 17th overall selection. They also have two picks in the second round, but one can almost be considered another first-round selection.

When Pittsburgh dealt wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, they received their 2023 2nd round pick, which turned into the very first Day 2 pick overall. However, Miami had to forfeit their first-round pick after an NFL investigation concluded that the Dolphins violated league policy.

Why is that important? Well, it turns Pittsburgh’s first pick in the second round into the No. 32 overall selection, which in any other year, is the final pick in the first round.

The Steelers have some great capital to really boost a roster in need of offensive line, defensive line, and secondary help.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 32 (From CHI)

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 7, Pick 241 (From MIN via DEN)

Round 7, Pick 251 (From LAR)

The Steelers finished last season 9-8 overall and barely missed a spot in the playoffs. For a team that started the year 2-6, it was quite the turnaround. The Black and Gold are used to a winning culture as the season marked the 16th consecutive year that Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing record. It’s the longest such streak in NFL history and one that has lasted his entire tenure as a head coach.

Pittsburgh is a young group that’s loaded with talent, especially offensively. They drafted their franchise quarterback, Kenny Pickett, 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They also gave him an explosive weapon with star receiver George Pickens of Georgia in round two.

Four of their first five picks in last year’s draft were taken on the offensive side of the ball, so expect the Steelers to be more defensive-minded in 2023 as they bolster a unit led by superstars T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.