LATROBE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelers announced on Friday that they will spend their summer at Saint Vincent College for the 56th year for training, starting on July 26.

The first open practice will be on July 27 at 1:55 p.m. The remainder of that week from July 28 to July 30, the practices will start at the same time and be open to the public. However, things start to get interesting in August when starting Aug. 1 the Steelers will begin padded practices.

The highly anticipated ‘Friday Night Lights’ practice will happen on Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

Steelers Nation can attend practices for free, but fans must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders and those on the waitlist will be offered tickets first at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, on June 27 through Ticketmaster.

Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public at 12 p.m.

The full Steelers training camp schedule is as follows: