Commission recommends citizen panel to redraw Pa. district lines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf is recommending Pennsylvania redraw congressional and legislative districts through an 11-person appointed group that would provide a set of options that state lawmakers would choose from.

The report issued Thursday by the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission says people want limits on the role of politicians in drawing maps and that a partisan advantage should not be a major factor.

The commission says many state residents believe the political system is “built to serve the interests of those who work in it, not theirs.”

Republican legislative leaders opted not to send appointees to the commission.

After the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court redrew congressional maps last year, the Republicans’ 13-to-5 advantage became a 9-to-9 tie.

Pennsylvania’s next redistricting process will occur in 2021, following the 2020 Census.

