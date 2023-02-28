We’re sorry!

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
58°
WATCH NOW
abc27 News
Sign Up
Harrisburg
58°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Al día con abc27
Spring in Central Pa.
Consumer
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Health
National
Automotive
Top Stories
Cumberland Valley schools introduce ‘structured literacy’
Top Stories
Want a pet? It’s Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month!
Video
Hersheypark to remain cashless for 2023 season
Centric Bank officially merges into First Commonwealth …
Nike opens at Hershey Tanger Outlets
PA Politics
Shapiro Administration
Your Local Election HQ
This Week in Pennsylvania
PA State Supreme Court Race
The Hill – PA Politics
Pennsylvania Election Results
Capitol Bureau Reporter – Dennis Owens
Top Stories
Lobbyist names PA lawmaker she says sexually harassed …
Video
Top Stories
PA lawmakers to propose assisted suicide bill
Top Stories
Bipartisan train derailment disasters bill introduced
PA House GOP unveil package of tax relief bills
McClinton named Pennsylvania House Speaker
Video
Pennsylvania lawmakers pushing four day workweek …
Video
abc27 Weather
School Closings
Today’s Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
River Levels
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Hershey Bears
Like a Girl
Philadelphia Sports
Pittsburgh Sports
Baltimore Sports
Sports Illustrated
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES: District III Basketball Championships
Top Stories
Capitals sign Bears leading-scorer Frank for ’23-24 …
Top Stories
Keystone and Lower Dauphin win CPIHL Championships
Video
York to host Special Olympics Pa. Indoor Winter Games
Trinity Shamrocks cruise to 19th District III Title
Video
Lancaster Catholic wins 20th District III Championship
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central PA
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Gas Prices
Healthy Living
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mommy Minute
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Want a pet? It’s Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month!
Video
We Salute You: Gary Lee Rhoades
Local police receive window, door donation for training
Video
Ice and Fire Festival returns to Harrisburg
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Find Your Balance
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Match Madness with the Partnership for Better Health
Video
Top Stories
Trout Stocking with the PA Fish and Boat Commission
Video
Top Stories
Kid Eats: Fruit and the Immune System
Video
Friendship Community’s Annual Art Auction
Video
Author Spotlight: Whitney Allen
Video
Middle and Upper School Program at Harrisburg Academy
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
Watch abc27 News Online
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs Near Me
Video Center
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search ABC27
Search
Please enter a search term.