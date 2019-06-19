Prostate Cancer Webchat

Do you know the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Are you aware of your treatment options?

Ask your questions and learn more about prostate health, prostate cancer prevention, and treatment options Thursday, November 1, from 10-11 a.m. as experts from Penn State Cancer Institute answer your questions during our live webchat!

Theda Shaw, RN, MSN

GU Clinical Nurse Coordinator Theda Shaw is a clinical nurse coordinator for urology at Penn State Cancer Institute. A graduate of Masters kn nursing from Mansfield University, she has been working with cancer patients for five years and helps newly diagnosed patients navigate the system for treatment for their cancer care. She works closely with patients and families to coordinate their care journey through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Matthew G. Kaag, M.D

Urologist Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. In addition to his urology residency, Dr. Kaag received additional training in the surgical care of urologic cancers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute in New York City. His areas of expertise include prostate, kidney, testicular, and bladder cancer. He co-leads the team of doctors, nurses, and researchers that focuses on the care of patients with complex urologic cancers at the Penn State Cancer Institute. He is a Pennsylvania native, and has been in practice at the Hershey Medical Center for nine years.