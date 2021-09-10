Prostate Cancer Webchat

Join Penn State Health for a special program “Prostate Cancer: A Matter of Facts” on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:30pm on abc27 to learn about the importance of screening and early detection of prostate cancer. Viewers will also hear about treatment options and what resources are available for cancer survivors at Penn State Cancer Institute.

Have questions about your health? Join the Penn State Health Team for a WebChat Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 7:30pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.