Prostate Cancer WebChat





Learn about the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer on a special edition of Good Day PA Friday, November 1st at 10am on abc27. Penn State Health experts will answer your questions during our live WebChat from 10:00am – 11:00am by submitting your questions below.

The show also highlights a patient who is giving back to his community after a cancer diagnosis. And, Mid Penn Bank and Dr. Jay Raman, MD, will let viewers know live how they can help raise money for prostate cancer research.

To submit questions prior to the show, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.