Prostate Cancer WebChat

Learn about the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer on a special one-hour edition of “Good Day PA” Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. on abc27.



The show also highlights a patient who took control of his health – and his life – after a prostate cancer diagnosis. Mid Penn Bank and Dr. Jay Raman will let viewers know how they can help raise money for prostate cancer research.



To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.