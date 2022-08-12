ABC27
Please enter a search term.
It was the first grist mill in the county, according to its owner, but since then it’s found a new life as a wedding venue. And now it’s up for sale.
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- "Beachfront" property isn't really something you'll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can …
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720, more than half a century before the Declaration of Independence was signed and almost …
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) -- If you've ever wanted to pull a Thoreau and escape into the woods, this home in Bethel, Berks County, could be the place to do it. Peeking out …