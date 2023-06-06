STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traditional-style home that was built in the 1920s was recently listed for sale for $850,000.

According to the listing, this 3,585-square-foot traditional-style home is located at 251 Miller Street in Strasburg. The two story home comes equipped with five bedrooms and two bathrooms and the property rests on a 1-acre parcel.

Kitchen

Dining room

Living room

Master bedroom

Master bathroom

Basement

Bank Barn

Arial view

According to the listing, the home’s modern kitchen features updated appliances and heated wood flooring. It should also be noted that the home boasts a partially finished basement with its stone foundation showing through on the walls – adding to the historic feel.

Additionally, this 1920s home features multiple, expansive outdoor living areas, including a bank barn, barn storage, and even a chicken coop for future homeowners who want to “embrace a self-sustaining lifestyle.”

This home is part of the Lampeter-Strasburg School District and is situated near Strasburg Jaycee Park and the Strasburg-Heisler Library. The home was listed by Kingsway Realty and the listing agent is Christine Nolt.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics