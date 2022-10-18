GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was built in 1997, but it looks like it came straight out of the 18th century. This home and property in Greencastle are listed for $7.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The exterior of the home and its seven wood-burning fireplaces were built with handmade bricks, a release from Coldwell Banker Realty explains, and it is modeled after Colonial Williamsburg architecture.

The more than 21,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, as well as three additional half bathrooms, the release explains. It also has a two-bedroom apartment above the garage with a full bathroom, kitchen, and sitting area.

A reader may want to live in a storybook home like this one, but for book lovers looking to escape into another story, the home includes a mahogany-paneled library, Coldwell Banker Realty notes. The release explains that the home also includes a lower level with a wine cellar that can hold at least 11,000 bottles as well as a tasting room, gym, family room, and a room plumbed and planned for a commercial kitchen.

And although the home may look old-fashioned, it has an elevator that reaches all levels of the building, providing modern convenience.

Credit: Gary Noll 360 Tour Designs Mason Dixon

Credit: B&M DIGITAL LLC – www.bmdigi.com

Credit: B&M DIGITAL LLC – www.bmdigi.com

Credit: B&M DIGITAL LLC – www.bmdigi.com

Credit: B&M DIGITAL LLC – www.bmdigi.com

Credit: B&M DIGITAL LLC – www.bmdigi.com

The listing includes multiple buildings on two parcels of land totaling more than 200 acres, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The main property totals around 110 acres and includes the main house, garage, equipment barn, garden shed, woodshed, playground, vegetable garden, small vineyard, fenced-in pool with pool houses, and multiple ponds, according to the release.

The second parcel encompasses nearly 94 acres of undeveloped land, the release says.

As part of the sale, the caretakers who oversee the grounds will stay on staff for one year after closing to help take care of the property under the direction of the new owner(s), and some of the furnishings may also be purchased as part of the sale, according to the release.

Check out the full listing here.

Coldwell Banker Realty says if the home is sold at or near the $7.5 million price point, it could set a local record for home sales in the region.