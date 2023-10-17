YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Adams County home visited by two of the nation’s founding fathers has been listed for sale.

The Historic Gettysburg Wierman’s Mill Farm was constructed in 1772 and sits on 27 acres of property. According to the Zillow listing, the home was built by Nicholas Wierman and once hosted General George Washington and Alexander Hamilton.

Family records state that Washington was a guest at the home in 1774 shortly after Washington returned from the West Indies and learned of the home from Hamilton. Washington and his wife Martha also stayed at the property in 1799 in the final months of the former president’s life.

According to a 2007 Community Sun story, the property was granted to William Wierman by the sons of William Penn in 1738 after Wierman left Holland to follow Penn. The home has been recognized by historic Gettysburg Adams County and is also designated as a “Civil War Building.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A history of the property published by Adams County shows a connection to the Underground Railroad and how sacks of flour were hidden under the floorboards of the mill to prevent it from falling into Confederate hands. Native Americans also “came to the mill and slept on the floor while “Wierman” ground their maize,” according to family records.

According to the listing, an addition was added to the seven bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1985. The property also has a bank barn with enough room for an RV and horse stalls in the bottom of the barn, an attached two car garage, and a machine/wood shop.

The 27 acre property includes 18 acres of tillable land in land conservancy along a one-acre duck pond. Five acres of the property is across the street with the Bermudian Creek crossing through it.

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

290 Wiermans Mill Rd, York Springs, PA 17372; Courtesy Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

Shane & Heather Aughenbaugh

The property is currently being used as an Airbnb and is located approximately 20 minutes from the Gettysburg National Military Park.

According to the Zillow listing, the Wiermans Mill Road property is listed for $1.35 million.