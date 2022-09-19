CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction of “Oak Hill” in Chambersburg began before the Civil War and concluded after the war ended. Now the home is for sale, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to live in this Italianate villa.

The first family to own the home was that of former Franklin County District Attorney William Stenger, who moved in in 1875, according to the home’s listing on Real Estate Today.

The approximately $1.3 million home includes a grand formal dining room with a custom chandelier from Prague, a wraparound porch, an inground pool with a pool house, and a 19th-century brick wine cellar.

The home also has a modern two-story addition including an updated kitchen with heated hardwood floors.

The mansion on Philadelphia Avenue has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms as well as five fireplaces, according to the listing.