GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’ve ever had a dream of living in a theme park, there’s an option close to home in Gettysburg.

A condo is listed for sale in the old “International Village” theme park and mall near Route 15 and gives someone the chance to live in a structure still standing inside the park.

According to a listing, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Emmitsburg Road is available for $79,900 and “is sold as is.”

The condo is located inside the former theme park and outdoor shopping mall that opened in the 1970s but lasted only a couple of years. The property was said to have a carousel, turbo ride, and a “hippo-themed tractor.”

Pictures online show an Eiffel Tower replica remained on the property and architecture that resembled castles and European homes.

Inside the original International Village guests were told they could “Sample The World The Next Time You Go Shopping” with approximately 50 shops including “Das Gift Haus,” “Sierra Madre,” “Casa del Oro,” “The Dungeon,” and “The Joker’s Wild Gags.”

In 1982, according to the Gettysburg Times, the International Village’s owner decided to turn the property into condos after a lengthy court battle with a former restaurant tenant. The complex was originally planned to have 44 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom villas.

During a trial between the property’s original owners Timeless Towns of Americas Inc., The Gettysburg Times reported an argument was made that “people did not come back after their first visit nor did they recommend it to friends because they were disappointed with what they found when they came.”

“Naturally they were disappointed, how many miles would you travel to see a vacant store,” one lawyer asked the jury, according to The Gettysburg Times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A ham sandwich and drink meal was reported to cost a family of four $12 in 1974, equivalent to $78 today.

Those interested in the property can contact Inch & Co. Real Estate.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.