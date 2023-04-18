YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A contemporary-style home surrounded by woods was recently listed for sale by Howard Hannah Real Estate.

According to the listing, this contemporary home was first built back in 1988. The 1.5-story high home comes equipped with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is 2,157 square feet in size.

It should also be noted that this property is surrounded by woods and comes with 7.08 acres of land.

Courtesy of Ashley Bleacher

This home also includes an outdoor inground pool, four separate outdoor decks, and a large detached garage that features a second-floor den, which opens the possibility of converting it into a studio or apartment. According to the listing, the home also features a towering stone fireplace and mantle.

This contemporary home is located at 1175 Pleasant Grove Road and the listing agent is Ashley Bleacher for $425,000.

The home is part of Red Lion School District.