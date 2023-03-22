MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County home described as “grand and distinctive elegant” is on the market for $1.1 million.

According to a Zillow listing, the Mechanicsburg home was built in 1976 with “French provincial style with gold leaf touches,” a “French provincial kitchen with Parisian, café style breakfast room,” two formal dining rooms, and a 33×53′ ballroom with a commercial bar and marble dance floor.

Inside the ballroom there’s a full kitchen with a stove, wine rack, coolers, Perlick beer dispensing system, microwave, and a double sink

The 16,000 square foot home also has 10 full bathrooms, two half baths, and six large bedrooms, four of which are described as suites. The first floor master bedroom has a Hillard canopy for the bed with gold chandeliers. In one of the bathrooms, there’s a 12×12 sunken tub with a dual shower tower.

Elsewhere in the home is a billiard room, an inground heated pool with a spa, a basement, and an indoor spa.

The indoor spa is a “21×42 Anthony pools spa with a 10-foot ceiling” that can seat 20 people with a center fountain. The spa room also has a separate dehumidification system for climate control.

The sitting and formal dining rooms have a two-way fireplace and two built-in bookcases, while the dining room has a ceiling chandelier and crystal wall chandeliers.

In the kitchen there’s a triple sink, a built-in toaster, a can opener, and a blender. According to the Zillow listing, an adjacent breakfast room “is reminiscent of a Persian café” with four chandeliers and matching wall sconces.

There are other crystal chandeliers throughout the home, as well as gold leaf mantles, pillars, wainscoting, moldings, and chair rails.

For more information contact Thomas Stewart of Cavalry Realty LLC.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics