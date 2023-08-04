SAINT THOMAS, Pa. (WHTM) – A nearly 16 acre property listed for sale in Franklin County comes with cliffs, caves, and a quarry for you to explore.

According to the Zillow listing, the property on Warm Spring Road offers a “breathtaking landscape (that) boasts mature trees, native plants, and flowers, creating a picturesque ambiance that sets this property apart from the rest.”

The property includes 10 to 50-foot quarry cliffs over the water, “hidden caves” and “a solid concrete and steel foundation measuring 18 ft x 18 ft square and at least 16 ft high offers an ideal starting point for potential development.”

According to the listing, the property is 20 minutes from Hagerstown and Chambersburg.

“Notably, the property boasts an impressive 1000 ft frontage along the main street of Rt 995, ensuring easy travel to Chambersburg and Maryland, making it a prime location for a variety of endeavors,” says the listing.

The property is listed for $500,000 with listing agent information available on Zillow.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.