GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 1700s Civil War-era home with waterfront access was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this Civil War-era home was first built back in 1748 and is located at 1003 Barlow Drive inside the gated community called Lake Heritage. This long-time home features five bedrooms and two newly redone bathrooms.

Though the original log section of this historic home was built in 1748, the main section at the front of the home was added in 1853, according to the listing agent Jay Schmitt. As for the history of this Civil War-era home, it is believed that a small encampment may have been located behind the home at some point during the Battle of Gettysburg.

It should also be mentioned that there have been “mixed views” regarding the presence of spirits in and around this historical home – future homeowners may have the chance to see once and for all if the rumors are true!

Kitchen

Kitchen corridor

Living room

Den

Bedroom

Walk-in closet

Bathroom

Stonewall shower

Sunroom

Dock

Civil War plaque

Outdoor patio

The inside of this 3,634 square foot home also features “a freshly remodeled kitchen, large living room with gas fireplace, plank wood floors, two private waterfront docks and the potential for in-law quarters all on a 1+acre lot,” according to the listing.

Additionally, because this historic home is part of the Lake Heritage gated community, future homeowners have access to the 150+ acre lake and the amenities that come with having a lake, such as boating, fishing, kayaking, and more. According to the listing, the gated community also features pools, tennis courts, baseball fields, a dog park, a community park, and community clubs.

This historic civil war home is part of the Gettysburg Area School District and the property was listed by Keller Williams Keystone Realty for $669,000. The listing agent for the property is Jay Schmitt.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.