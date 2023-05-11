This is the sign on a Rite Aid in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg home built by Rite Aid founder Alex Grass has been listed for sale.

The home on Crooked Hill Road is listed on Zillow for just under $2 million with 13 acres of property.

According to the listing, the 8,078-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and a “live indoor garden.”

Inside, there are 16-foot-high cathedral ceilings in the family room living room, and cabana room. The closets for the master bedroom were described in the listing as large enough that they “could serve as sitting rooms.”

There’s also a finished basement with a private office and a bonus room with a kitchenette, theater room, and storage space.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Outside, the listing describes the backyard as a “5 star resort” with a saltwater pool, a built-in outdoor grille, two fireplaces, a full basketball/tennis court with stadium lighting, and two bathrooms.

There’s also a multi-car garage attached to the home and sculpture places throughout the landscape.

The home was built by Grass in 1972, 10 years after he opened Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton. The store would be the first of many Rite Aid chain stores, which were once headquartered in Camp Hill until moving to Philadelphia.

Grass died in 2009 in Harrisburg after a long battle with lung cancer.