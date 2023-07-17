LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, stone brick farmhouse-style home dating back to the mid-1800s in Lancaster County was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this historic stone brick home on 1183 Creek Road was first erected back in 1850 and is now located on a 0.31-acre parcel. The 2,132 square foot, two-story home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The historic home also boasts a multitude of “beautifully preserved original features, including wide plank wood floors and deep windowsills,” according to the listing. In addition to these original features, this historic home also comes equipped with multiple modern improvements, such as:

New water treatment systems

New lighting

Freshly painted

According to the listing, in addition to the historic stone brick home, future homeowners will also acquire a small red barn that rests on the property as well. It should also be noted that currently, the property has parking available for three vehicles.

This historic farmhouse-style home is located in Manheim Township and is part of the Manheim Township School District. The home was listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty for $349,000 and the listing agent for the property is Lisa Naples.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.