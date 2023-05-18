MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1700s colonial-style log home was recently listed for sale for $249,900 in Lancaster County.

According to documentation provided by the listing agent, this one-and-a-half-story log house was first built back in 1780 and was built on what was referred to as a ‘half-sized lot’, which is 31.5 feet wide and 250 feet long.

The historic log home is only one of 33 log homes that were built in Maytown, Pa. – this specific house is a German-style log home with clapboard cedar sidings.

Since being built, this home has had nine documented owners dating back to 1835 – there is no additional documentation of the home’s previous owners since recorded deeds did not go earlier than 1835. The most recent owners, the Reich family, were the ones that completed the historically accurate restoration of the home.

Front Door Entrance

Dining Room

Kitchen

Bedroom

Backyard

The restored log house comes equipped with three bedrooms and one bathroom. According to the listing, this home is 1,242 square feet in size and boasts a beautiful, fully updated kitchen that features:

Updated appliances

Hickory countertops

Copper sink

The restored log home also features a wood fire fireplace in the rear of the home and handpicked lighting fixtures, that were bought at The Mill Shoppes over a number of years. According to the listing, the home also has an Indian door that leads out back to a “quaint brick patio complete with a large Pergola for outside dining.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It should also be noted that the property has a one-car garage and room for off-street parking.

The listed property is located at 110 East High Street and is part of the Donegal School District. The property was listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty and the listing agent for the property is Ferne Silberman.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics