HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The long time, 1800s Mira Lloyd Dock House in Harrisburg, which now hosts nine apartment units, is currently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this historic ‘Beaux Arts’ style home, was first built back in 1894 and was lived in by an environmentalist, educator, and social reformer named Mira Llyod Dock, who would also go on to serve as a member of the State Forestry Reservation Commission.

She was the first woman in Pennsylvania to serve in a government position.

This historic home has since been converted into an apartment building with three stories and nine units total. According to the listing, this home features 7 units that are fully leased and two other units that are “rent-ready” and “full of original charm.”

The home itself features original brick and stone work, multiple balconies, two large front porches, and a total of 12 bedrooms on the inside. According to the listing, this historic home is 2,790 square feet in size.

In addition to the purchase of the historic Mira Lloyd Dock home, the future buyer of this property will also acquire a separate property on 1609 North Front Street, which boasts five 1-bedroom 1-bathroom apartments. These two properties have been packaged together under one sale.

According to the listing, this historic home is situated within walking distance of “Broad Street Market, Midtown Cinema, the Susquehanna Art Museum, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, and an array of Harrisburg’s best bars and restaurants.”

Both of these homes are part of the Harrisburg City School District and the properties were listed by Midtown Property Management for $1,540,000. The listing agents for the properties are Amanda Sachs and Justin Heinly.

