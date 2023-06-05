GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 1850s farmhouse and ranch in Gettysburg was recently listed for sale for $1,750,000.

According to the listing, this “American Federal two-story brick farmhouse” and ranch are located at 1384 Bon Ox Road in Gettysburg. The home rests on a 39.76-acre property and the farmhouse is 3,279-square-foot in size and comes equipped with two full bathrooms and three bedrooms.

Arial view

Front entrance

Kitchen

Bedroom

Living room

Deck & Sunroom

Stables

In addition to the redbrick farmhouse, this ranching property also comes equipped with an “impressive collection of eight outbuildings led by the quintessential historical 123-year-old large Pennsylvania Bank Barn. An incredible 80′ x 180′ indoor and 100’x180′ outdoor arena with top-of-the-line footing awaits riders to do what they love most all year round with top-of-the-line footing to assure comfort for both horse and rider.”

According to the listing, these outbuildings hold 72 stalls that feature a fly spray system, water, electricity, and a private pond. In total, these outbuildings add an additional 41,000 square feet of space to the property.

It should also be noted that this property has ample parking – enough for 16 vehicles, trailers, rigs, and more.

The property is part of the Conewago Valley School District and it was listed by Sotheby’s International Realty – the listing agent for the property is Paul Sudano.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics