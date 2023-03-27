LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1900’s, Victorian-style home in Union Township, Adams County was recently listed for sale by Iron Valley Real Estate for $310,000.

According to the listing, this modernized Victorian-style home was originally built back in 1920. Though this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been modernized across multiple areas, there are still many original features of the home that stand out, such as:

Original wrap around front porch

Clawfoot tub

Pocket doors

Hardwood floors

Wide moulding

Detached barn (converted as a woodshop)

Courtesy of Jennifer Beatty

Courtesy of Jennifer Beatty

Courtesy of Jennifer Beatty

Courtesy of Jennifer Beatty

The 1,932 square foot, two-story home was modernized by one of its owners, Mark Justice, who is an accomplished craftsman and woodworker. According to the property’s listing agent Jessica Kureth, the entire kitchen was handcrafted by Justice, including: solid white oak cabinets, stainless steel vent hood over the oven, several copper inlay features on the cabinet sides, and other small details as well – all while maintaining the homes “original timeless character.”

This historic home is on a 1.08 acre property and is located on 716 Hanover Pike. According to the listing, the property is part of the Littlestown Area School District.