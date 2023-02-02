YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000.

According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.

In addition to captivating stone work, this 8.55-acre property has many other exterior features that really make it stand out, such as:

Farmette with barn

Horse riding ring and stables

Patio & porch

Pool

Sauna

BBQ grill

Brick and stone walkways

Natural stream

Surrounding woods and a lot more!

The 3,128 square foot, two-story home is comprised of 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Other stand-out features on the interior of the home consist of:

Wood beamed ceilings

Wooden floors

Wooden walls

An attic

Brick fireplace and more!

This historic property is located at 1488 Klines Run Rd., near the Susquehanna river. According to the listing, the property is part of the Eastern York School District.