GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic, Civil War-era Jeremiah and Rebecca Culp house was recently listed for sale in Gettysburg.

According to the listing, the original owners of this historic home were Jeremiah and Rebecca Culp, who are most known for opening their home to wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Specifically, the couple utilized a back room, which is located off of their kitchen, as an operating room for the wounded soldiers that they housed.

For more information on the historic home of the Culp family during the Civil War, you can watch a special presentation created by the Adams County Historical Society by clicking here.

The Culp House was originally built back in 1795 and underwent a major remodel in 2022. The historic home comes equipped with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing. This three-story home also features a four-car garage on its .11 acre lot and is 2,732 square feet in size.

Following the recent remodel, the historic home now boasts a “chef’s dream kitchen, complete with a fabulous island, brand new stainless steel appliances, and luxurious quartz countertops,” according to the listing.

The exterior of the federal-style home is lined with red brick sides and white shutters around the windows. According to the listing, the home is “located just a block and a half from the square, this home provides the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the charm of the area.”

According to the listing, the historic Culp House at 141 York Street in Gettysburg Borough is listed for $550,000. The historic property was listed by Charis Realty Group and the listing agent is Tracey Sullivan.

