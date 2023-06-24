HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic riverfront mansion in Harrisburg was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this historic mansion that overlooks the Susquehanna River was first built back in 1914, and is located at 3201 North Front Street. The six-bedroom two and half bathroom mansion features Spanish architecture on the exterior of the home and a German-style on the interior.

It should also be noted that two of the six spacious bedrooms inside this mansion have walkout access to the balcony that overlooks the Susquehanna River, according to the listing.

One of the earliest residents of this historic mansion was the founding Music Director for the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, and the home’s longest resident was a pianist. According to the listing, this home was also once a site for the Historic Harrisburg Association’s Candlelight Tour.

The inside of the 3,920 square foot home features “decorative fixtures including metal framed decorative painted glass windows, crystal chandeliers, and sculpture-decorated fireplaces.” According to the listing, the home was recently restored and renovated by the current owners – original fixtures such as chandeliers were restored and as part of the renovations, central AC was added with minimal alteration to the structure of the home.

The inside of the mansion also boasts “new floors throughout the house with carpet, tile, and wood [that] were added to enhance the interior beauty, improved functionality, and acoustic quality.”

This historic mansion is part of the Harrisburg City School District and the property was listed by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services for $559,000. The listing agent for the property is Melissa Payne.

