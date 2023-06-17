DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic home on a property dating back to the 1730s in Lancaster County is currently listed for sale.

According to documentation provided by the current owners, the land where the historic home is located was first settled back in 1733 by John Shirk and was originally comprised of over 300 acres. Today, this historic home sits on just 2.28 acres and is currently the oldest home in all of Denver Borough.

Over the years, this approximately 4,600-square-foot home has undergone multiple additions and renovations to bring it into the 21st century.

“The original stone portion of the home was built in the 1700s and featured a sleeping loft with the full second floor being added in the 1800s. The laundry room and powder room were added in 1975. The family room, sunroom, and loft area were added in 1996,” according to the listing.

The historic 2.5-story home is located at 415 Franklin Street and is comprised of five bedrooms with closets and two and a half bathrooms. According to the listing, back in 2007 the current owners completely gutted and renovated the kitchen, which more than doubled its previous size.

Currently, the kitchen comes equipped with custom cabinetry, soapstone counters, and new walnut wood flooring. According to the listing, in addition to a beautiful historic, yet modernized home – future buyers will also acquire a “detached garage with two, one bedroom residential apartments and a two bedroom cottage house. Both apartments were completely updated in 2020.”

It should also be noted that a new roof was put onto the main house in 2022, a new garage roof was done in 2021, and most recently a new roof was put on the cottage in 2023.

Historic Lancaster County map from 1851

According to the listing, this historic home has enough parking for five vehicles inside of covered garages on the property. Additionally, future buyers of this historic home will be greeted with a historic gift – a rare, antique map of Lancaster County dating back to 1851.

In addition to the historic map, future home buyers will also be gifted with the pewter holder (which is at the top right, near the map), a magnifying glass, and a rubber tip pointer.

This historic home and property are part of the Cocalico School District and it was listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty for $983,000. The listing agents for the property are Brad Wolf and Gabby Dunn.

