HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – What better way to live in the Sweetest Place on Earth than to live in a home once owned by the man who started it all.

According to a Zillow listing, a home once owned by Milton S. Hershey is on the market in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in the shadow of the original chocolate factory.

According to the documentation provided by the listing agent, Milton Hershey purchased the land on January 4, 1903, four years before the first Hershey’s Chocolate Kiss was mass produced.

The limestone home was then built around 1915, well before Hershey’s created their first Mr. Goodbar, Hershey’s Miniatures, or purchased H.B. Reese Candy Company.

The home and property are documented as being owned by Hershey until they were sold in the 1920s.

According to the listing, in 2012 the property was recognized by the Hershey-Derry Township Historical Society with its Preservation Award.

The historic society says when the Hershey Home Improvement Company built homes, Hershey was listed on almost every deed as the owner. However, he did not reside in the home.

The 4,381 sq. ft home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms with a gas fireplace in the living room. There’s also a screen porch and a sunroom with a heated tile floor.

The home also has a climate-controlled wine room, central air conditioning, and natural gas.

According to the Zillow listing the E. Granada Ave. home is listed at $1,500,000. The current residents have owned the home since 1996.

The property is half a mile from The Hershey Company building, the Milton Hershey Mansion, and two miles from Hersheypark.