MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic cabin in Mount Gretna that dates back to the 1800s was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this historic cottage that is situated in the woods of Mount Gretna, on 110 Harvard Avenue, was one of the original 12 cabins that were erected back in 1892, when the Chautauqua community of Mount Gretna was first established.

This 1,352 square foot hidden bungalow features three bedrooms and one bathroom, in addition to boasting an open floor plan and a loft area as well. According to the listing, the outside of this home also features a large wrap-around porch, which could be used to create a second living or dining space.

According to the listing, the home is very close in proximity to the “community theatre, restaurants, antique shopping, miniature golf, and even a roller-skating rink.” It should also be noted that some recent updates that were done to this home includes:

New hot water heater

New stove

New front porch roof

This historic cottage is part of the Cornwall-Lebanon School District and the property was listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty for $325,000. The listing agent for the property is Megan Grasso.

