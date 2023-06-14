COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A renovated, historic colonial-style home that was built in 1875 was recently listed for sale for $435,000.

According to the listing, this historic, white brick colonial-style home is located at 1402 Ironville Pike in Columbia, Lancaster County. The 2,450 square foot home rests on a .3 acre parcel, which features a ‘glen’ (small valley) that is dissected by a stream on the western side of the property.

In addition to the lush, verdant foliage across the property and the natural water stream, the historic home also has a “large oversized driveway, detached storage shed, and a large stamped concrete patio with partial privacy fence,” according to the listing.

Aerial shot of home

Living Room

Dining Room

Fireplace

Bedroom

Sunroom

Aerial shot of patio

Patio

Backyard shed

The inside of this colonial home comes equipped with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. According to the listing, the first floor shows off original wood plank flooring and elegant crown molding through the formal dining room. Additionally, the first floor boasts a fire place and a mantel, with built-in bookcases and original wooden doors.

It should also be mentioned that the historic two-story home also has a large renovated basement that is the full footprint of the house. Basement renovations consisted of carpeting, painted wood paneling, ample storage space, and a washer and dryer.

According to the listing, this historic home also has a four seasons sun room, which is an addition to the home’s original floor plan. It should also be noted that the home has enough parking for up to 5 vehicles.

The property is part of the Columbia Borough School District and was listed by Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing agent for the property is Marilyn Hartman.

