Over the last month, ABC 27 has made an effort to recognize local women with inspirational stories. Members of the community had the chance to submit and entry sharing what makes a woman in their life remarkable.

On a special Good Day PA, we welcomed four finalists. Each shared their stories of adversity that ultimately led them to triumph.

Suzanne Sheaffer, Joanna Dennstaedt, Margaret Moore, and Amanda Whitebread are Remarkable Women of Central Pennsylvania.