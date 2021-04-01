Remarkable Women 2021 – Janelle Crossley

Janelle Crossley describes is an active community volunteer who fights for human rights, making her a nominee for 2021’s Remarkable Women award.

Crossley is an active community volunteer, from helping those homeless to advocating against hatred and bullying in several school districts.

She also donates her time to Community CARES, Safe Harbor Citizens Committee in Carlisle, she sits on the Cumberland County Round Table and is the South East Central Pa. representative for Trans Advocacy Pa., and more.