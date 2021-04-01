Congratulations to Christy Lucas for being abc27’s 2021 Remarkable Woman

Christy Lucas, founder of the Roots for Boots non-profit that helps veterans and their families, is abc27’s 2021 Remarkable Woman!

For Christy Lucas, patriotism was a lesson learned early. Her great-grandfather served in World War I and her grandfather in World War II. Her uncle was in the Navy and her dad was in the Marines. Even her grandmother was a Riveter.

“We live in the greatest country in the world and there was a lot of bloodshed to protect the rights that we enjoy now,” Lucas said. Lucas was always moved by veterans’ stories and inspired by their determination.

