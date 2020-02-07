Remarkable Women | 2019/2020

Congratulations to Susan Sheaffer for being awarded the title of the most Remarkable Women of Central PA! Susan has inspired many through her perseverance and strength in the face of tragedy. Susan has won a trip to New York City to appear on the Mel Robbins Show where the Nexstar Woman of the Year will be announced. To read more about Susan and to watch her story, click here.

Meet Our Remarkable Women Finalists

Thank you Central PA for nominating Remarkable Women throughout the Midstate and thank you to the top four finalists for sharing their inspirational stories.