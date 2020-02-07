Remarkable Women | 2019/2020

Congratulations to Susan Sheaffer for being awarded the title of the most Remarkable Women of Central PA! Susan has inspired many through her perseverance and strength in the face of tragedy. Susan has won a trip to New York City to appear on the Mel Robbins Show where the Nexstar Woman of the Year will be announced. To read more about Susan and to watch her story, click here.
Meet Our Remarkable Women Finalists
Thank you Central PA for nominating Remarkable Women throughout the Midstate and thank you to the top four finalists for sharing their inspirational stories.
Finalist #1
Dr. Margaret Moore is a trailblazer in the criminal justice field holding several top positions in corrections in Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. … Read More
Finalist #2
Suzanne Sheaffer inspires many through her perseverance and strength. Six years ago, she started the Pennsylvania Gold Star Mothers football game at Central Dauphin High School. … Read More
Finalist #3
Amanda Whitebread knows a lot of things about a lot of things … Read More
Finalist #4
In 2014, Joanna Dennstaedt was like most 34-year-old women. She was super busy, always running; a wife and mom to four young children … Read More