The best Origins skin care products on Sephora

Since the 1990s, Origins has relied on plant-based science to create innovative products that help transform the skin without irritation. The brand has focused on a holistic approach that gives back to the environment to truly celebrate the nature that inspires its skin care.

From gentle cleansers and intensive serums to soothing treatment masks, Origins offers skin care products for every step of your routine. The range includes formulas for all skin types, so you can find products that target your specific skin issues.

To introduce some natural but effective products into your skin care routine, here are the most popular Origins skin care products at Sephora to help give you clear, fresh, healthy skin.

Most popular cleansers

Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash

This oil-free facial cleanser easily removes dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities from the skin. It has a gel formula that foams up for effective cleaning but never leaves the skin feeling stripped. It’s an excellent option for oily, combination and acne-prone skin.

Sold by Sephora

Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser

Save some time in your skin care routine with this two-in-one cleanser. Not only does it remove dirt and oil, it also helps exfoliate to remove dead skin cells. It has an invigorating citrus and mint scent to help wake you up for the day.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Checks and Balances Polishing Exfoliator

This gentle scrub effectively buffs away dull, dead skin to reveal a soft, smooth complexion. It can also help unclog and soften the look of pores in as little as a week. Best of all, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular serums

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Advanced Face Serum

Featuring a fermented chaga mushroom and reishi mushroom blend, this serum helps strengthen and nourish the skin. It reduces visible redness and calms irritation for healthier skin. Because the formula is gentle, it can work well for sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum

Minimize the visible signs of aging with this peptide-rich serum. It softens the look of fine lines and helps encourage collagen and elastin production for plumper skin. It also features niacinamide to reduce the appearance of your pores.

Sold by Sephora

Origins GinZing into the Glow Brightening Serum

This lightweight serum features a potent blend of vitamin C, AHAs, BHAs and green coffee extract to give you healthy, glowing skin. It encourages cell turnover, so your skin looks brighter and smoother. It also helps moisturize and plump the skin with hyaluronic acid.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular moisturizers

Origins Plantscription Retinol Night Moisturizer

This nighttime moisturizer helps increase the skin’s hydration while boosting its glow. The included retinol promotes cell turnover to improve your skin’s tone, texture and elasticity. It works especially well for fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and uneven texture. All skin types can use it.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb

If you want to reduce shine, this water cream moisturizer is an excellent option. It has a natural matte finish, so your skin never looks greasy or oily. The included willow herb helps even out your skin tone and minimizes the appearance of your pores. It also absorbs quickly, so it works well under makeup.

Sold by Sephora

Origins GinZing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream

This thick, rich moisturizer is like a drink of water for dry skin. It helps prevent moisture loss, so your skin stays hydrated for up to 72 hours. It contains caffeine and ginseng to help energize the skin, leaving it looking fresh and well-rested. The formula is free of parabens and phthalates.

Sold by Sephora

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

This lightweight eye cream hydrates the delicate under-eye area and creates the perfect canvas for concealer. The formula features vitamin C to brighten dark circles and ginseng and caffeine to reduce puffiness. The cream is available in two different brightening tones to match most skin tones.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream

This creamy body moisturizer leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth after just one application. It features olive, grapeseed, rice bran and apricot kernel oils to nourish and hydrate the skin. It also contains natural lemon, lime and bergamot to give it a bright, refreshing scent.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular face masks

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish

This bamboo charcoal-fortified mask gently purifies the skin, leaving you with a clean, clear complexion. It’s formulated to draw dirt and impurities from your pores, so it’s effective for treating blemishes and blackheads. It also contains golden wildflower and fermented honey to nourish the skin, so it never feels dry or tight.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

This face mask not only draws impurities out of the skin but also exfoliates. It features rose clay, willow herb and jojoba beads to gently cleanse the skin and buff away dead skin cells. It’s ideal for normal, oily and combination skin, leaving you with a clear, smooth complexion.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Glacier Water

This sleeping mask provides intense moisture for normal and dry skin while you sleep. With Swiss glacier water, hyaluronic acid and avocado butter, it provides up to 72 hours of hydration and nourishment. It can be used twice a week, or more if your skin is particularly dry.

Sold by Sephora

Origins Out of Trouble 10-Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin

This multi-action mask helps prevent breakouts and clogged pores for oily and acne-prone skin. It has zinc oxide and sulfur to absorb excess oil that can lead to acne. The formula also helps remove dead skin cells and pulls impurities out of the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.