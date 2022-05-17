Amazon discounts you can take advantage of right now

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming. If you are not familiar with it, it’s the holiday that was created to celebrate all things Amazon. However, this is more than just a celebration — it’s a day full of exclusive deals and steep discounts. While it’s not yet Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has tons of discounts you can take advantage of right now. To get you in the shopping mood, here is a list of 21 popular products. All the items on this list have one thing in common: They each currently cost less than $50.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The first Prime Day took place on July 15, 2015. It was a daylong event that commemorated the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime and the 20th anniversary of Amazon. While the details of this year’s event have yet to be announced, many are predicting Prime Day 2022 will take place over 48 hours sometime in July.

What do you need to shop on Prime Day?

To take advantage of the deep discounts offered on Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you don’t want to wait two months to start enjoying the savings, you can join today. If it’s your first time, or it’s been over a year since you were a member, the first 30 days are free.

21 products that cost less than $50

Amazon products

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most compact smart speaker. This Generation 3 device can fit in a small space and be paired with a second device if you prefer stereo sound. It comes with built-in assistant Alexa, so it can answer questions, check the weather, read the news and more. If you have a smart home, the Echo Dot can be the control center that keeps you comfortable and secure.

Echo Show 5

If you like Amazon’s line of smart speakers, you’ll love the Echo Show. This tablet-sized device does everything the Echo Dot can do and more because it has video capabilities. It is a security camera that can stream content, make video calls and display your photos. The multiple layers of built-in controls protect you and your family’s privacy.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K turns your ordinary television into a smart TV. It streams in 4K UHD and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Once connected to your television, this device gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes. The built-in Alexa assistant also gives your TV the functionality of an Echo device.

Arts and crafts

Cricut Basic Tool Set

If you are a serious crafter, chances are you have a Cricut. This popular machine can help an individual start a crafting business. This set of five tools includes a spatula, a weeder, a scraper, a pair of scissors and a pair of tweezers that allow you to expand your creative capabilities.

Cricut Standard Grip Mats

A mat is a Cricut essential. Without one, you cannot create. These two 12-by-12-inch adhesive mats are designed for cardstock, pattern paper, embossed cardstock, iron-on and vinyl projects.

Gorilla Dual-Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit

This is a precision miniature hot glue gun kit from one of the top names in adhesives. The dual-temperature gun has an easy-squeeze trigger and a built-in base for safety. The kit comes with 30 weather-resistant, indoor/outdoor glue sticks that have a 45-second working time.

Beauty and personal care

Revlon One-step Volumizer

Get the convenience of drying and styling in one step. This volumizing hair brush has an oval design with rounded edges that helps reduce hair damage. The specially designed bristles detangle and smooth while adding volume.

Philips Norelco Multigroomer

This all-in-one multigroomer comes with 13 attachments that can handle all of your grooming needs, including trimming nose hair and defining your beard. The self-sharpening blades last for two years, and no oil is needed for maintenance.

Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara

Maybelline is a respected name in beauty. This washable mascara has a flexible application brush that can add volume to your entire lash from root to tip. The lightweight formula ensures lashes never get weighed down. It is safe for individuals with sensitive eyes and people who wear contacts.

Office products

HP 67XL Black High-yield Ink Cartridge

You can never have enough ink for your printer. This original HP ink can deliver up to twice as many prints as nonoriginal HP ink. Each cartridge yields approximately 240 pages. While this cartridge works with dozens of models, before purchasing, make sure it is compatible with your printer.

Sharpie Permanent Markers

Arguably, Sharpie makes the best permanent markers in the business. The 36 fine-tip writing implements in this box are suitable for paper, plastic, metal and more. The intense ink dries quickly and resists fading.

Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape

Scotch brand heavy-duty packaging tape is guaranteed to stay sealed — if your package opens during shipping, 3M will refund your money. The solvent-free, hot-melt formula works on all boxes, including ones made of recycled materials. The tape is manufactured to resist splitting, tearing and slivering.

Patio and pool

HTH Chlorinating Tablets

With the chlorine shortage that’s been going on for the past year, keeping your pool sanitized can be tough. This 5-pound container of 3-inch tablets can help get you through the season. Each tablet treats up to 10,000 gallons of water for up to a week.

Grampa’s Weeder Stand Up Weed Puller

Weeds are not only a problem for your garden; they can also be a hazard to your back. This cleverly designed tool lets you accomplish your weeding tasks without bending and adding strain to your lower back. The four-claw design works in all types of soil to let you control weeds without dangerous chemicals.

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

It’s hard to enjoy your patio when pesky mosquitoes keep aggravating you. This rechargeable mosquito-repellant tool creates a 20-foot space that is undesirable for mosquitoes. The batteries last up to 5.5 hours, and there is no smoke, strong odors or messy cleanup.

Pet supplies

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator

You can pretend to be a forensic expert with this pet odor eliminator kit. The included UV light can be used to locate unpleasant stains, while the sweet citrus spray vanquishes foul odors without making your home smell like chemicals. The all-purpose spray can be used on carpets, hardwood floors, litter boxes, clothing and more.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

As much joy as your pet brings, it can be a lot of work keeping your home fur free. This versatile lint roller has no sticky tape. Just roll it back and forth to collect pet hair in the waste compartment. This product works on furniture, upholstery, blankets and more.

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags

Cleaning up after your dog is not the most pleasant chore. These large, lavender-scented doggy bags keep your hands clean and the odor contained. Each box has 120 bags, and the packaging and roll cores are made of recycled materials.

Toys

Lego Bonsai Tree

This beautiful Lego set lets you build a vibrant bonsai tree with either green leaves or pink cherry blossom blooms. It is designed for adults who seek an involved mindfulness project but can be enjoyed by anyone who loves plants and bonsai trees.

What Do You Meme? Family Edition

This fun, bestselling game is suitable for ages 8 and up. It is best when played with three or more people. The idea is to create the funniest memes by matching the caption cards in your hand to the photo chosen for each round.

Funko Pop! Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars is one of the most beloved movie franchises, and Funko Pop is a trusted figure company. When you combine the two, you get high-quality toys suitable for display or play. This bobblehead is 4 inches tall and comes with an enamel collector’s pin.

