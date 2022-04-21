How to save money as food costs reach record highs

Inflation, the pandemic and international conflict have done a number on the global economy. All the proof you need is right there at the grocery store where staples like cooking oil, eggs and dairy cost more today than they ever have. But you don’t have to panic, as you can give your budget a little relief by ordering your most commonly needed food supplies and sundries in bulk from online retailers. Millions of Americans are doing just that to combat the rising cost of living.

Why is everything so expensive right now?

The perfect storm of current events has impacted nearly everyone on the planet for the last two years. The cost and availability of everyday goods are two places where those effects are most noticeable.

While maxing out supply chains and relying on just-in-time manufacturing have steadily increased efficiency for years, everything changed when the pandemic hit in 2020. Farms, factories, shipping lanes and all the people and parts needed to maintain them suddenly ground to a halt, with cascading effects on countless major industries.

Following the worst of the pandemic lockdowns, consumers have seen continued setbacks as the global economy tries its best to get back into shape. In many places, inflation is at its highest rate in years. Isolated incidents, such as grounded container chips blocking vital shipping arteries, have highlighted the razor-thin margins and ambitious deadlines the logistics industry relies on. Most recently, political unrest and worsening international relations have pushed many buyers into panic mode.

To say the least, it’s not an ideal situation.

Nonetheless, there are ways to take some of the heat off your wallet without having to settle for low-quality food, single-ply toilet paper or unhealthy pet food. With a discerning eye, you can pick up plenty of top-quality essentials and save money at the same time.

Best bulk essentials to stock up on

Pablo’s Pride Gourmet Coffee

Coffee has its own particular supply problems, which are due in part to massive demand plus drought in regions where it’s grown. A few of these 2-pound bags from a quality Guatemalan supplier should last coffee lovers a decent amount of time.

Sold by Amazon

Pedigree High Protein Dog Food

While it’s not the most premium brand, Pedigree has a great reputation among pet owners and veterinarians. This high-protein blend is made with beef and lamb, and it contains no added sugars or artificial flavors.

Sold by Chewy and Amazon

De Cecco Semolina Pasta

Penne rigate is a versatile pasta shape that is great for mac and cheese, chicken alfredo and a wide range of other tasty dishes. This bulk package contains a whopping 20 pounds at a good price and is great for large families.

Sold by Amazon

Evaxo Long Grain Rice

When stored in a cool, dry place, rice lasts indefinitely, so don’t hesitate to make a small investment in this highly economical 25-pound bag.

Sold by Amazon

Seventh Generation Recycled Toilet Paper

When tested against soft velvet, this two-ply toilet paper sheds less lint than any premium brand without sacrificing softness. As a bonus, it’s relatively environmentally friendly.

Sold by Amazon

AVO Safflower Oil

Grain farming, oil production and bottling facilities have been hit hard in recent weeks, sending cooking oil prices sky high and causing grocery stores to consider rationing. Consider this gallon jug of high-nutrient safflower oil, which has a neutral flavor and one of the highest smoke points of common types of oil.

Sold by Amazon

Happy Belly Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

Few foods are as beloved as cheese, but nothing aside from gasoline has seen its price skyrocket quite like dairy recently. Consider this 2-pound bag as an alternative, as it’s even cheaper in many cases than buying a block of cheese and grating it yourself.

Sold by Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Cleaning Concentrate

With packaging facilities worldwide suffering from personnel and machinery issues, individually packaged household chemicals are increasingly inefficient purchases. Instead, opt for bulk packaging and make sure you have your own leak-free spray bottles on hand.

Sold by Amazon

