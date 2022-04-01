Which comforter is best?

Few things are more lovely than sinking into bed after a hard day. The key to an elevated sleeping experience is the comforter. The best comforters wrap you in softness and perfectly regulate your temperature for a good night’s sleep.

If you’re looking for an ultra-premium experience when you go to bed, the Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Comforter is the best choice for you.

What to know before you buy a comforter

Outer shell

Comforters are ready to put on the bed right out of the packaging, but some of them can feel scratchy and uncomfortable. The outer shell of the comforter is what makes the difference between a cozy night of sleep and tossing and turning in discomfort.

The material of the outer shell can be:

Cotton

Cotton blend

Polyester

Silk

Wool

Linen

Velvet

The thread count of these materials refers to how many threads are woven per square inch. While thread count does not always dictate softness, a higher thread count generally means a heavier, higher-quality comforter. Lower thread counts might be more appropriate if you prefer a lightweight comforter.

The design of the outer shell is where your style really shines. You can get as reserved or funky as you like, with patterns, prints, texture and color. A comforter instantly transforms the look of your space.

Fill material and power

Consider also the fill material you prefer when selecting the best comforter for you. There are a variety of choices, including:

Goose down

Goose feathers

Polyester batting

Wool

Cotton

Fill power is the amount of space that an ounce of fill takes up. This determines the weight of the comforter as well as its loft (how fluffy it is).

400 or less: The lightest comforter

The lightest comforter 400-599: Lightweight warmth that works year-round

Lightweight warmth that works year-round 600-799: Better for cooler climates but still light

Better for cooler climates but still light 800 or more: Heavy and appropriate for the coldest weather

Stitching

Because your comforter will go directly on the bed and not necessarily have a cover, look for stitching that is strong and clean. The pattern and style of stitching also dictates how much the fill shifts in the comforter.

Standard types of stitching designs include:

Baffle-box: Fabric stitched into place between a comforter’s layers keep fill evenly distributed to maintain a fluffy look and feel.

Fabric stitched into place between a comforter’s layers keep fill evenly distributed to maintain a fluffy look and feel. Gussets: A gusseted comforter looks like a thin rectangular box, with “walls” around the sides

A gusseted comforter looks like a thin rectangular box, with “walls” around the sides Diamond quilting: This diamond pattern sews the top and bottom layers together to keep fill in place.

This diamond pattern sews the top and bottom layers together to keep fill in place. Karo-step: Karo-step cross stitches allow for more movement of the fill but still divide the comforter in compartments to keep it relatively even.

Karo-step cross stitches allow for more movement of the fill but still divide the comforter in compartments to keep it relatively even. Ring-stitch: As with diamond quilting, this ring pattern holds the fill in place.

As with diamond quilting, this ring pattern holds the fill in place. Sewn-through channel stitch: Horizontal or vertical stitching connects the top and bottom of the comforter and allows fill to move more.

What to look for in a quality comforter

Reversible

A reversible comforter uses different patterns, colors or designs on either side. This allows you to change the look easily. Both sides utilize the same color palette, making it easy to coordinate paint colors and other furnishings.

Easy care

The best comforters are going to be easy to care for. Look for the tag indicating they are safe in the washing machine. Even comforters made out of luxury fabric may be laundered at home.

Hypoallergenic

If allergies are a concern, look for outer shells and fills that are hypoallergenic. These contain limited allergens that can trigger a night of itchy eyes, coughing and sneezing.

Regardless, wash your comforter regularly to eliminate the buildup of dust that can also cause a similar reaction.

How much you can expect to spend on a comforter

The material, thread count and fill will all dictate the price. Expect to spend $40-$400.

Comforter FAQ

Which matters most: thread count or comforter fill power?

A. That depends on what you’re looking for. If you are focused on the softness and luxury feel of the comforter, thread count is more important.

Worried about staying warm in cold weather? Focus on comforter fill weight.

How do you care for a comforter?

A. Start by checking with the manufacturer to see if your comforter can be washed in a washing machine or if it needs to be dry cleaned. If it’s safe for the washing machine, wash with like colors according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Do not automatically assume that because it is safe for the washer it is also safe for the dryer. You may need to line dry your comforter.

To protect the fabric and wash your comforter less frequently, add a duvet cover. This is a great way to instantly transform the look of a room, too.

What’s the best comforter to buy?

Top comforter

Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: This comforter is like falling asleep under a luxurious, fluffy cloud.

What you’ll love: It’s medium weight, which provides warmth without getting too hot. The 500-thread-count shell is soft and durable. Even though it uses goose down, this comforter is machine washable.

What you should consider: It’s an investment in bed linens.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top comforter for the money

ienjoy Home Collection All-Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This cozy comforter has the warmth of down without the feathers.

What you’ll love: The baffle box stitching keeps the down alternative fill evenly dispersed. The comforter is lightweight but still works in all seasons. It comes in three colors, three sizes and is machine washable.

What you should consider: The colors have some variation in real life.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Superior Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This is another great down alternative for those who have allergies.

What you’ll love: The soft microfiber outer shell and baffle box construction keep sleepers warm year-round. The fill is hypoallergenic. It’s available in 14 colors and three sizes. Care is simple — it’s safe in the washer and the dryer.

What you should consider: Some sleepers found this comforter to be uncomfortably hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.