Which hair removal cream is best?

Hair removal cream is an excellent way to address unwanted body hair without the help of shavers, hot wax or expensive lasers. The best ones leave your skin smooth and hair-free after a few short steps performed in 10 minutes or less. A top pick is Nair Hair Remover Lotion With Moroccan Argan Oil. Made by a trusted brand, it works well for all skin types and features a light orange-blossom scent.

What to know before you buy hair removal cream

How hair removal cream works

When you apply hair removal cream, its chemical process weakens each strand of hair in the covered area. Once the cream has had time to work, you wipe it off, and the unwanted hair wipes away with it.

Note that each cream will need a specific amount of time to work. That exact duration will be listed on the packaging.

Use before showering

The chemicals used in hair removal cream typically cause an unpleasant odor on your skin. While manufacturers have significantly reduced foul smells in recent years, most creams still emit a light aroma. As a result, it is best to apply the cream when you can shower immediately after removing it.

Application timing

Before applying your cream, have your timer ready so you do not exceed its time limit. These creams use chemicals that melt your hair away, and if you leave them on too long, they can leave a nasty chemical burn on your skin.

What to look for in a quality hair removal cream

Odorless and scented creams

Early hair removal creams earned a bad for odors that could clear a room, but times have changed. Many manufacturers have found ways to minimize nasty smells without compromising hair removing benefits.

The best way to ensure you don’t end up with a foul-smelling cream is to reach for a bottle that claims its product is odorless or boasts a pleasant scent. If you’re shopping online, find the product’s reviews to learn what others have said about its smell.

Type of hair removal cream

Hair removal creams often include strict restrictions on where you should apply them. For example, some creams state that they are ideal for your legs, arms and underarms. Other creams are made for the face or the bikini area. Ensure that you pick up a bottle suitable for the area you wish to address.

Sensitive skin

Many hair removal creams now include skin-soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and cocoa butter to reduce or eliminate irritation for those with sensitive skin. These added ingredients are so common now that they are found in most creams. It’s also good to consult with a dermatologist before adding a new product to your lineup.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair removal cream

Prices vary by brand and cream type, but you can expect to spend $5-$15 for a bottle.

Hair removal cream FAQ

How long does it take for hair removal cream to work?

A. Hair removal application times vary by brand. Most bottles provide a time range of four to 10 minutes, which means it starts working in as little as four minutes, but you should not exceed 10 minutes.

Can you exceed the time limit listed on the bottle?

A. No. Do not exceed the maximum time indicated on the packaging. Doing so can damage your skin.

What is the best way to remove hair removal cream?

A. Use a clean, damp cloth and wipe the cream away. Avoid rubbing or scrubbing the area.

What’s the best hair removal cream to buy?

Top hair removal cream

Nair Moroccan Argan Hair Removal Cream

What you need to know: This is the best cream for those who want a quick, easy and effective solution for unwanted body hair.

What you’ll love: Its formula is for all skin types and includes nourishing Moroccan argan oil. It boasts a low odor, and you can use it in the shower. It features a pump bottle for easy applications. You can use it on your legs, arms, underarms and bikini area.

What you should consider: Customers noted that this formula is potent; perform a patch test before using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair removal cream for the money

Veet Hair Removal Cream For Sensitive Skin

What you need to know: It’s effective, and application is quick and easy with this pump-style bottle.

What you’ll love: It lets you get rid of unwanted body hair in three simple steps, and it takes just five to 10 minutes. It’s designed for use on your legs, arms, underarms and bikini area. It is aluminum-free, made for sensitive skin and enriched with aloe vera and other vitamins.

What you should consider: Product reviews suggest its odor is very strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream

What you need to know: It boasts extracts of melon, aloe vera, avocado oil and honey to help nourish your skin.

What you’ll love: This is suitable for all skin types and works in four to 10 minutes. It lets you wipe away unwanted body hair in four simple steps. Use it on your arms, legs, body and bikini area — the results last days longer than shaving.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this formula emits a strong odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

