Best kids hamper

Getting a hamper for your kid’s bedroom can help teach them not to throw their dirty clothes on the floor.

Which kids hamper is best?

Most children aren’t known for being neat and clean. This extends to their dirty clothes, which they often sprinkle over the floor rather than placing them inside the laundry bin. If you think it’s time to make your kid a little more independent and teach them about responsibility, a kids hamper is an excellent first step.

Kids hampers come in various fun designs that can help motivate a youngster to put their dirty clothes where they belong. For example, the PIKL Shark Laundry Basket looks like the fearsome ocean predator in its name, and children can create a game of feeding it dirty clothes. They may even want to name it so they can pretend it is an imaginary friend.

What to know before you buy a kids hamper

Size

Children’s hampers should be smaller than adult hampers for several reasons. Kids clothes are generally smaller, so they won’t need as large of a hamper to accommodate a week’s worth of stuff. It is also likely that your child’s room is smaller than yours, so you don’t want to buy them a large hamper that takes up space unnecessarily. Children may also struggle to carry large hampers from their bedroom to the laundry room. Getting them a small hamper they can easily manage is essential if you want to teach them about responsibility and having them do their own laundry.

Materials

Carefully consider the materials of a hamper before buying one for your child. It should be both lightweight and durable. This way, you don’t have to worry about them breaking or accidentally ripping a hole in it, but at the same time, it won’t add to the difficulty of carrying it. Most people will want to opt for a breathable fabric or choose a plastic model, something with holes to allow for ventilation. Otherwise, the interior may begin to build up with funky odors.

Placement

It is a good idea to decide on the placement of a kids hamper before making your purchase. This ensures that it will fit nicely in your intended location. If you are placing it inside a small spot, such as a closet or next to a piece of furniture, it may be prudent to measure that space to ensure whatever hamper you are considering will fit. Kids hampers come in freestanding and hanging models that you can attach to a door. The latter is a smart choice for small bedrooms with limited floor space.

Features to look for in a quality kids hamper

Design

Depending on your kid’s age, they will have different preferences for their hamper. Younger ones will usually prefer something with a fun design or vibrant, eye-catching pattern. Kids hampers come in animal shapes, popular themes and motifs inspired by some of their favorite cartoon characters. If you have a precocious child or an older one, they may prefer a hamper with a more grown-up appearance yet one that is still small enough they can easily manage it.

Handles

Handles come in many shapes and sizes. They may be cutouts in the material, loops of the same fabric as the hammock or made from another material like leather or rope. Whatever else they are, they should be both sturdy and comfortable to hold.

Lid

Pretty much everyone would agree that piles of clothes overflowing a hamper in plain view aren’t pretty. Lids help hide the dirty clothes out of sight, and they can serve as a reminder to kids that it is time to do their laundry when they can no longer be closed. Depending on the model, the lid may either be hinged or an unattached piece that lifts away.

How much can you expect to spend on a kids hamper

Most kids’ hampers cost $15-$40.

Kids hamper FAQs

Do they make kids hampers with liners?

A. For whatever reason, it is uncommon to find kids hampers that come with liners. If you prefer a model with a liner, you may have to opt for an adult hamper for your child.

How do I prevent my kids hamper from building up with a smelly odor?

A. There are a couple of things you can do to help stop your kid’s hamper from building up with an odor. First and foremost, make sure to purchase a model that allows for airflow so that the interior doesn’t get musty. Second, teach your child not to put damp clothes or towels inside of their hamper.

What is the best kids hamper to buy?

Top kids hamper

PIKL Shark Laundry Basket

What you need to know: This shark-themed hamper may just help motivate your child to toss their clothes in the bin where they belong, rather than on the floor.

What you’ll love: It comes in three colors to match a variety of room decors, and it can even double as a handy toy bin.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a lot of structure, so it can easily crumple if any pressure is put on the rim.

Top kids hamper for the money

QueenLaLa Hamper

What you need to know: Affordably priced and available in more than 10 designs, the QueenLaLa is an ideal choice for many homes.

What you’ll love: The water-resistant coating also helps it avoid building up with unpleasant odors. Also, you can collapse it for compact storage when not in use.

What you should consider: It comes out of the package wrinkled and takes some time to flatten out.

Worth checking out

Munchkin Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: Those who prefer something that resembles an adult hamper but is still small enough for a child to use and carry will want to consider this model.

What you’ll love: It features a lid to keep unsightly dirty clothes out of sight of guests. It also has more structure than many other hampers made for children.

What you should consider: It tends to carry a strong manufacturing smell that takes some time to dissipate.

