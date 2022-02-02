Best microfiber sheets

If you’re looking for the softest sheets, consider brushed microfiber, which consists of millions of tiny fibers brushed up to the surface, making it even softer than cotton flannel.

Which microfiber sheets are best?

When shopping for bed sheets, you want to find a set that’s comfortable, easy to care for, and won’t break the bank to purchase. That’s what makes microfiber sheets so appealing. They’re extremely soft, wrinkle-resistant, come in a wide variety of colors, won’t lose their shape over time and are available at an affordable price. The best choice is the Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set.

What to know before you buy microfiber sheets

Benefits of microfiber sheets

Being made from synthetic fibers, microfiber sheets have benefits when compared to cotton, flannel or satin sheets:

This makes it safe to put them in the dryer. Wrinkle-free: The unique construction and weave of microfiber means that even after they’ve been slept in, they will retain their shape and look sharp and crisp.

The type of finish can vary, but unlike with cotton sheets, they don’t require several washings for them to feel soft and comfortable. Stain-resistant: Microfiber repels liquid. This isn’t the same thing as being waterproof, but liquid beads off the surface and won’t penetrate through to the mattress and pillows as it could with other sheets.

Grams per square meter

Instead of looking at thread count as you would with other bed sheets, with microfiber sheets you want to consider grams per square meter, or GSM. The higher the GSM, the stronger and better quality the sheet. A good rule of thumb is to look for sheets with a GSM of 90 or above.

What to look for in quality microfiber sheets

Mattress depth

It’s easy to find microfiber sheets to fit the general size of your mattress, but too many people forget about the depth. If the fitted sheet can’t fit entirely around your mattress’ corners, it can come loose and shift throughout the night.

Most microfiber sheets fit a mattress with standard depth, but if your mattress is over 16 inches thick, you want to invest in deep pocket sheets, and look for extra-deep pocket sheets if your mattress is over 22 inches thick.

Sheet sets

Instead of purchasing a fitted or top sheet separately, you can purchase a set that comes with two pillowcases. Some sets come with four.

How much you can expect to spend on microfiber sheets

Although you can buy individual sheets, sheet sets are more common and will save you money. The least expensive microfiber sheet sets are available for around $20. These are a great bang for your buck and allow you to test out microfiber sheets for the first time, but keep in mind that the touch, feel and quality can vary, even at that price. Midrange sheet sets cost $20-$60, while top-of-the-line premium microfiber sheet sets can range from $60-$100. Both mid-range and premium sheets are easier to launder and last longer.

Microfiber sheet FAQ

What’s the difference between microfiber and cotton?

A. Cotton is a natural fiber. It’s gentle, breathable and doesn’t scratch any surfaces. It tends to be inexpensive, but does have some downsides, including being made of organic material that tends to hold on to bacteria and odors. Microfiber is a very fine synthetic fiber, 1/100th the diameter of hair. It’s usually a nylon-polyester blend. It is extremely absorbent and has a long lifespan. Microfiber sheets typically cost more than cotton sheets.

How should I wash microfiber sheets?

A. Microfiber sheets are machine washable unless otherwise indicated. It’s best to wash them in warm or hot water with mild detergent. It’s recommended that you not use fabric softeners because they can clog the space between the microfibers. It’s also best to avoid washing your sheets with any cotton material because microfiber can attract the lint from cotton fabrics.

What are the best microfiber sheets to buy?

Top microfiber sheets

Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set

What you need to know: These silky soft, luxurious sheets make for comfortable, pleasant sleeping.

What you’ll love: These are available in 42 colors to match your home decor, bed and preference. The fitted sheet’s pockets that will easily fit mattresses 16 inches deep. There is elastic around the entire sheet, not just the corners, to help keep it in place all night long.

What you should consider: Some customers have noticed that lighter colors or striped print versions of the sheets can show more wrinkles and pills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microfiber sheets for the money

Utopia Microfiber Sheet Set

What you need to know: These budget-friendly brushed microfiber sheets come in a set that includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

What you’ll love: These comfortable, smooth sheets will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They are shrink- and fade-resistant to keep the colors bright and the material soft wash after wash.

What you should consider: Some customers have found them too thin and delicate for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set

What you need to know: This imported polyester microfiber set provides you ultimate comfort, no matter the season or weather.

What you’ll love: These sheets are made in an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 factory, which means it implements and maintains the highest environmental and safety standards. Toss them in the washing machine on warm and tumble dry low for easy laundering.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that these sheets are thinner than other microfiber sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

