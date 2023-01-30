Professional racquetball players and experienced amateurs have an average serving speed of 150 to 160 miles per hour.

What is the best racquetball ball?

Racquetball is a popular sport for players of all ages that has been around for 70 years. A racquetball match doesn’t require a lot of space, and you need just a couple of pieces of equipment. The racquet is an important consideration, but the match itself hinges upon a high-quality ball that will last multiple games and move at the proper speed for the skill level of the players involved.

Racquetball balls come in a wide variety of colors and speeds designed for players and matches of all levels of expertise. For their high visibility and durability, the best racquetball balls are the ProKennex Elite Racquetball Balls.

What to know before you buy a racquetball ball

Ball color is about speed, not aesthetics

Racquetball balls come in a variety of colors, but this isn’t for personal preference or creative reasons. The colors are associated with the player’s expertise and desired speed during a match:

Black balls are called rally balls. They are the slowest balls and promote long rallies between players. They’re more durable than faster balls and often preferred by beginners or seniors.

balls are called rally balls. They are the slowest balls and promote long rallies between players. They’re more durable than faster balls and often preferred by beginners or seniors. Blue balls are medium speed and have considerable durability. They are the most popular with amateur players.

balls are medium speed and have considerable durability. They are the most popular with amateur players. Green balls are one of the fastest for indoor play and a bit more durable than purple balls.

balls are one of the fastest for indoor play and a bit more durable than purple balls. Purple balls are the fastest indoor balls and are used by professionals. They break faster than other balls. If you play a lot of nonprofessional matches but prefer a faster pace, green balls may last longer.

balls are the fastest indoor balls and are used by professionals. They break faster than other balls. If you play a lot of nonprofessional matches but prefer a faster pace, green balls may last longer. Red and orange balls are extremely fast and used for outdoor matches. Their bright colors make them easy to see on a sunny day. Some players that want extra intense rallies use red balls indoors on occasion.

Different organizations endorse different balls

Numerous racquetball organizations have sanctioned specific balls for their tournaments. You should become familiar with what your governing body requires:

Blue balls are the official ball of the United States Racquetball Association .

. Green balls are sanctioned by USA Racquetball .

. Purple balls are the official ball of the International Racquetball Tour .

. Red balls are associated with the World Outdoor Racquetball tournaments.

Some balls last longer than others

Durability varies among racquetball balls. Slower speed balls, like black and blue, tend to last longer. Faster balls, like purple and green, will wear out in a shorter time frame. Amateur players may use the same racquetball ball for three to five matches, while professional players may change balls every match or even every serve in tournament play.

What to look for in a quality racquetball ball

Bulk packaging

Racquetball balls come in several packaging sizes. There are two- and three-count containers for backup balls. Twelve-count bulk containers are common for active players and tournament play. If you play often, bulk containers can save you money over time.

Dual color

Several manufacturers have made two-color balls to increase visibility. If you struggle to see the ball during a match or play in a dimly lit gym, dual-color balls may help your overall game.

Freshness

Even though racquetball balls are not pressurized, the containers they come in are. Once you open the container, the life span of the balls begins ticking. Don’t open your container until you are ready to use the balls for practice or a match.

How much you can expect to spend on a racquetball ball

Most racquetball balls cost between $2-$3.75 per ball. Faster balls tend to cost slightly more than slower ones in this range.

Bulk containers can lower the cost to $1.25-$1.75 per ball. They usually come in packs of 12 balls.

Racquetball ball FAQ

How do you know when it is time to change balls?

A. As racquetball balls get used, they start losing their bounce. When you notice the ball no longer bouncing with the same spring and speed, it is time to use a new one. For amateur players, this is usually every three to five matches.

Are there different sizes of racquetball balls?

A. The majority of racquetball balls are manufactured and sold in the standard tournament size of 2.25 inches in diameter.

What is the best racquetball ball to buy?

Top racquetball ball

ProKennex Elite Racquetball Balls

What you need to know: These two-tone balls are designed for playing outside or indoors for all levels of players.

What you’ll love: These racquetballs come with orange and black halves to improve visibility on sunny days or in poorly lit indoor facilities. The balls are fast out of the packaging and come in a three-ball container.

What you should consider: Some users felt the balls cracked too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top racquetball ball for the money

Python Blue Racquetballs

What you need to know: One of the most popular balls in the sport, these balls are affordable for the average player.

What you’ll love: Designed for recreational players, these balls are speedy and durable. They have an adequate bounce, especially for beginners, and come in three-count containers.

What you should consider: Some users noticed minimal deterioration after several matches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Python Black Racquetballs

What you need to know: These long-lasting black balls are ideal for beginners and seniors who want to keep the game going.

What you’ll love: Designed for long rallies, these black balls are lightweight, but still have an active bounce that lasts. From a manufacturer dedicated to the sport, these balls can be bought in single or bulk packs.

What you should consider: They are more expensive than other black balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.